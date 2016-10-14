Ghana can qualify to the WC under Avram Grant - Stephen Adams

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - Aduana Stars shot stopper, Stephen Adams has said he is confident Ghana will book a place at the 2018 World Cup (WC) in Russia, under current coach Avram Grant despite the initial step back.

Grant has come under a lot of criticisms for being technically inept and others calling for his sack but the Aduana goalie thinks otherwise.

Ghana drew 0-0 in her opening match against Uganda and Adams, a member of the 2014 squad that played in the last edition in Brazil believes, despite the Black Stars draw and Egypt securing a 2-1 win over Congo in an away match, says Ghana will qualify for the biggest football festival in the globe.

Ghana lies second with a point behind Egypt and must avoid defeat in the encounter involving the Pharaohs of Egypt to brighten her chances of qualification and the goalie states that, ''Ghana will beat Egypt''.

He told the GNA Sports that, ''of course, they can qualify to the World Cup under Avram Grant. It's possible, besides we have the qualities in the team because it was the same players that qualified for the AFCON next year. We can beat Egypt. It's possible because we have defeated them before''.

Ghana will travel to Egypt next month and Adams is optimistic Grant's charges will pick the maximum points.

Ghana is in Group E alongside Uganda, Egypt and Congo.

