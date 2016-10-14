Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News

Newly promoted Bolga All Stars involved in match-fixing scandal

Ghana's second-tier league has become embroiled in another match-rigging crisis after newly-promoted Premier League side Bolga All Stars allegedly fixed their penultimate match against BA United in the Division One League.

Officials of both teams have been apparently caught on tape given details on how their Division One League clash at the Sunyanyi Coronation Park was tempered with after All Stars secured a famous 2-0 win away from home.

Accra-based Atinka FM replayed the scandalous tape on Friday in a latest twist to the perceived massive rot in the Ghanaian game.

An official of BA United was heard complaining bitterly about being side-stepped in the share of an amount of GHC4,000 paid by Bolga All Stars.

Allegation of match-rigging rocked the country's football last season with several clubs accused of influencing matches.

Bechem United, Kotoko, Wa All Stars and Techiman Cuty were caught in the web of allegation of match fixing last season.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed last month that several referees are in the pockets of top club owners in Ghana.

The Ghana FA is expected to open investigation into the cancerous episode which threatens the game in the West African nation

Sports News

