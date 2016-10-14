Chris Whyte and Carter: Ex-Arsenal players play charity match to support villages in Ghana

Former Arsenal stars Chris Whyte and Jimmy Carter joined TV stars for a soccer game in aid of poor families in Ghanaian villages.

The project dubbed Go for Ghana charity is aimed at ensuring villages in Ghana enjoy good sanitation and water.

Aside Jimmy Carter, a player some of the household names who joined Chris White for the game were Tommy Walsh from the BBC's Groundsforce, and Eastenders and Dancing on Ice star Sam Attwater.

Charity founder Emily Holm, 21, from Brookmans Park, near Potters Bar, organised the match as part of a family fun day in order to raise cash for more projects including the building of a school.

The event, which took place at Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City, on Sunday (October 9) also included stars of yesteryear from QPR, Leyton Orient and Barnet FC

