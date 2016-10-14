Liberty Professionals scare Hearts of Oak with US$ 200,000 asking price for goal king Latif Blessing
Liberty Professionals are demanding US$ 200,000 from Hearts of Oak for their valuabe assest and Ghana Premier League top scorer Latif Blessing.
This has been revealed by the club's board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.
He believes this is a calculated attempt to put them off in signing the promising talent.
Blessing is wanted by clubs both home and abroad after an impressive campaign.
''The club (Liberty) is demanding $200,000 before we speak to the player and this is different from what the player and his manager would take after negotiation,'' Nyaho-Tamakloe told the Graphic Sports.
Blessing scored 17 goals to be crowned goal king of the just ended league campaign.
