Wilfred Osei Palmer claims he blocked Avram Grant from taking another holiday

Management Committee member of the Black Stars, Wilfred Osei Palmer has disclosed he rejected Avram Grant’s offer to return to the UK right after Ghana’s friendly against South Africa.

The Israeli had planned to leave for holidays at his base in UK but the Tema Youth boss claimed he acted fast halt the move.

“After the game he (Grant) had planned to go back to the UK, but I had to stop him looking at the situation we find ourselves in.”

“You know what has been going on and so it was important for us to meet him. We will be meeting him on Friday to discuss issues going forward.”

Grant is a few months from completing his 2 year contract with Ghana.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports