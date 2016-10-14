Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak confirm Ousmane Doumbia talks

Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akanbi has confirmed that they are in talks with Ivorian midfielder Ousmane Doumbia but they are yet reach an agreement with him.

The Phobians are in the transfer market as they want to build a formidable team ahead of the upcoming season and the former Asec Mimosas middleman is their immediate target.

'We are in talks with Ousmane Doumbia but he is yet to put pen to paper,' Akanbi told Pulse.com.gh .

'We are yet to resume training for the upcoming season and he would have to train with the team for an assessment and upon the technical team recommendation we take a decision on him.

'Last season, we finish third so this time we want to start our transfer business early because of the competition we had last season. Though Doumbia is yet to put pen to paper but I'm optimistic he will be a phobia.

'He has been in Ghana two weeks now, he was recommended to us by someone [name withheld] but like I said he is yet to sign a contract with us,' he reiterated.

The former Premier League champions last season started the season a good note but they left their foot of the pedal, however, they managed to finish the season at the third position with 48 points.

