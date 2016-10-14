Goalkeeper Nana Bonsu ready to leave Enugu Rangers if good offer comes

Enugu Rangers Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu says he will move on he gets offers.

The former AshantiGold goalkeeper was key in the Flying Antelopes first league title in more than three decades.

''I'm happy with how my first season with Rangers went. It was a great achievement to win the league title with one of the biggest clubs in Nigeria in my first season with the club,'' he told Completesnigeria.com

''But in football, you can never say or predict what will happen next. If I get offers from other clubs in Nigeria or Africa, I will have to sit down and assess the situation.

''Rangers is a club I love so much. The fans have been good to me as well as my fellow players. The club will remain my first choice in whatever decision I take.''

Bonsu is a former Ghana U17 goalkeeper and played at the 2005 FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru.

