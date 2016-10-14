Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 14 October 2016 12:55 CET

Goalkeeper Nana Bonsu ready to leave Enugu Rangers if good offer comes

Enugu Rangers Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu says he will move on he gets offers.

The former AshantiGold goalkeeper was key in the Flying Antelopes first league title in more than three decades.

''I'm happy with how my first season with Rangers went. It was a great achievement to win the league title with one of the biggest clubs in Nigeria in my first season with the club,'' he told Completesnigeria.com

''But in football, you can never say or predict what will happen next. If I get offers from other clubs in Nigeria or Africa, I will have to sit down and assess the situation.

''Rangers is a club I love so much. The fans have been good to me as well as my fellow players. The club will remain my first choice in whatever decision I take.''

Bonsu is a former Ghana U17 goalkeeper and played at the 2005 FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Arms race in a country leads to civil war and slavery. Instead unite the people for the sacred mission.
By: Safi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img