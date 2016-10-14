Veteran Asante Kotoko midfielder Stephen Oduro maintains he is still fit enough to play for Asante Kotoko next season.

The skillful midfielder has been on the news this week with reports circulating that the club is bent on getting rid of him.

But Oduro in a sharp response claims he is still fit enough to play a key role for the Porcupine Warriors.

'I can still play. At times, the players get worried because I have been sidelined but I tell them it's part of football,' Oduro toldFox FM.

'At the moment, I have clubs chasing my signature. In the first round of the league for example, I had to turn some clubs down. I told them I can't play for any other team except Kotoko.'

'The coach told me point blank that I'm not part of his plans after he took over from David Duncan. However, I'm not bothered because I have Kotoko at heart and didn't challenge his decision. He is the coach and I don't want to challenge him on issues.'

'The officials are aware of what is going on. There is a plan to get me out of Kotoko.'

Oduro denies accusations of instigating some players against the club.

'It's a big no for me to negatively influence or incite players against the club. There are so many issues in the club that I help solve. Even at training grounds, I solve issues. How can I sabotage my own club?

'It's a planned thing by the coach and his assistant to bring me into disrepute.'

