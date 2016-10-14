Five things you should know about Ghana star Sulley Muntari

In March this year, Sulley Muntari received a two-match ban and a fine in Saudi Arabia for physical assault on the pitch: aggressively grabbing the throat of an opponent. This came just two years after attacking Black Stars management committee member Moses Armah in Brazil.

He made his international debut in 2002 as 17-year-old and played at the last two World Cup finals in Germany and South Africa.

Muntari caused a stir in August by riding around town in a car that cost a whopping $900,000.

The 2014 World Cup was not the first time Muntari was sent out of camp during a major tournament. Coach Mariano Barreto sent him out of Ghana's camp at the 2004 Olympic games in Athens.

Muntari attacked and smashed the tablet of an Italian prankster cum TV Presenter after he made a joke of him being gay.

By: Yen.com.gh



