Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 14 October 2016 12:41 CET

Gyan Rubbishes Dede Beef

By Daily Guide
Asamoah Gyan with Dede Ayew
Asamoah Gyan with Dede Ayew

Ghana captain has poured chilled water on his beef with his lieutenant Dede Ayew.

Speculations have hit roof level that there is bad blood between the two super stars.

But the on loan Al Ahli man has rubbished those claims and mentioned that their friendship dates back to the days Dede joined the Black Stars in 2008.

To Gyan, those peddling the falsehood are only sowing a seed of discord which could have a telling effect on the team, and has as a result, called for a ceasefire.

He said in an interview that “I don't have a problem with Andre; we have been good friends since he joined the Black Stars.  Those spreading such rumors are not helping the team.”

It has popped up that Dede's quest to assume the captaincy role has been the reason for the perceived rancor.

Many have indicated that his move to buy tickets for some of his mates ( players) in the Rwanda Nations Cup qualifier in Accra attest to his desire to unseat the former Sunderland striker.

Recently, former Black Stars midfielder waded into the Dede-Gyan debate pointing out that majority of the players have lost faith in the current captain.

The issue of division in the national soccer team raised its ugly head during the Abedi Pele-Tony Yeboah era; becoming deep-seated and robbed the country of silverwares in spite of  the galaxy of stars available at the time; two decades ago.

 By Kofi Owusu Aduonum   

Sports News

I will rather die poor and bequeath a selfless legacy; than live rich and leave nothing behind for posterity
By: Ekow Agyeman Prempeh
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img