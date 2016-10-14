Gyan Rubbishes Dede Beef

Ghana captain has poured chilled water on his beef with his lieutenant Dede Ayew.

Speculations have hit roof level that there is bad blood between the two super stars.

But the on loan Al Ahli man has rubbished those claims and mentioned that their friendship dates back to the days Dede joined the Black Stars in 2008.

To Gyan, those peddling the falsehood are only sowing a seed of discord which could have a telling effect on the team, and has as a result, called for a ceasefire.

He said in an interview that “I don't have a problem with Andre; we have been good friends since he joined the Black Stars. Those spreading such rumors are not helping the team.”

It has popped up that Dede's quest to assume the captaincy role has been the reason for the perceived rancor.

Many have indicated that his move to buy tickets for some of his mates ( players) in the Rwanda Nations Cup qualifier in Accra attest to his desire to unseat the former Sunderland striker.

Recently, former Black Stars midfielder waded into the Dede-Gyan debate pointing out that majority of the players have lost faith in the current captain.

The issue of division in the national soccer team raised its ugly head during the Abedi Pele-Tony Yeboah era; becoming deep-seated and robbed the country of silverwares in spite of the galaxy of stars available at the time; two decades ago.

