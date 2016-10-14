Ghana Premier League: Betway are new sponsors of Ghana giants Ashgold FC

Betway Group has signed a sponsorship deal with Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold Sporting Club (Ash Gold FC). This is part of Betway's strategy to establish itself as a major player in the development of sports on the African continent.

Ash Gold FC is one of the most successful clubs in the history of the Ghanaian Premier League, and is considered one of the top three clubs in the top division. The club boasts one of the best FIFA accredited sporting facilities in the country, and being the only club in the Ghana Premier League to own a multi-purpose stadium, has the capacity for training pitches and facilities for a football academy. The club has produced notable players in the country, including current Black Stars internationals Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos), Jonathan Mensah (FC Anzhi), Lawrence Lartey (Kaizer Chiefs) and national goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class sports betting entertainment and the official principal sponsor of Premier League football club West Ham United, Onduparaka FC in Uganda and Mathare United in Kenya.

Commenting on the deal, the CEO of AshGold Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo, described it as a major milestone that would boost the club's fortunes in the Premier League and on the continental level.

'I'm very excited about this sponsorship agreement and convinced that our favourite team and the pride of Obuasi will continue to shine and win more national and continental laurels,' he said.

Country Manager for Betway Ghana Rex Danquah, said the sterling performance of Ashanti Gold cannot go unnoticed, hence the decision to partner with the club.

'We have followed with keen interest the successes chalked by Ash Gold FC. Their winning mentality and effective and professional administration has endeared us to the team,' he added.

The CEO of Ash Gold FC, Kudjoe Fianoo further expressed gratitude to Betway for believing in the club and assured them that the discipline and tenacity of purpose which has been the hallmark of the team's success will be spurred on by the trust placed in them to perform even better.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh