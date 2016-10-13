Qatar plans to stage 2022 World Cup in eight stadiums

Doha, Oct, 13, (GNA/dpa) - Qatar plans to stage the 2022 World Cup in eight stadiums, pending final approval by football ruling body FIFA, local organizers said on Thursday.

Organizers said that six of the eight arenas are to be completed by 2019, starting with Doha's Khalifa stadium to be inaugurated in early 2017.

No overall figures were released but construction costs were given at between 150 million and 800 million dollars.

All stadiums are in the Doha area and to be reached within one hour, while in addition a new metro line will link the stadiums. Organizers also pledged to have several fan zones in Doda.

The 2014 World Cup Brazil used 12 stadiums, and so will Russia 2018, while South Africa staged the 64 games of the 32 teams in 10 stadiums in 2010.m

GNA