Kroos «very happy» to extend his contract at Real Madrid

Madrid, Oct 13, (GNA/dpa) - Germany midfielder Toni Kroos said on Thursday he was "very happy" to have extended his contract with Real Madrid for two more years to 2022.

"I am very happy to be here at Real Madrid, the greatest club in the world," the 26 year-old midfield general said at a news conference the day after his contract extension was announced.

"I am grateful to the club for having enjoyed two stupendous years here already. My decision to come here (from Bayern Munich in 2014) was the right one and I am delighted to be staying here for six more years, at least."

According to media reports, Real have doubled Kroos' salary to around 20 million euros (22.1 million dollars) per year, which would seemingly make him the best-paid German player of all time.

When asked about the rumours of other clubs trying to sign him this summer, Kroos said: "We players cannot always be defending ourselves from rumours, and therefore I have nothing to say.

"I have been happy here in Madrid from the very first day onwards. I have not thought about anything else except continuing here."

Kroos has helped The Whites to win the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

He is especially important to Real at the moment, because of injuries to fellow midfielders Casemiro, James Rodriguez and Luka Modric.

