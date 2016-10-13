Ghana Premier League: Stephen Oduro describes Kotoko as Colts club

Stephen Oduro has stated that Asante Kotoko has been reduced to the level of a Colts club by the powers there be.

Asante Kotoko finished outside the top four for the very first time in several years, and it expected that a lot of changes would be made in the club by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of the club.

Oduro, 33 has indicated that he would tell the Life Patron of Asante Kotoko that the standard of the club has been lowered

'I'm telling you the truth today I won't hide anything if the owner of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II calls me to ask about the current state of the team.

"I will tell him the whole truth, the brand image of Asante Kotoko has gone down now and the team is like a Colts team.

'There are so many things going on in the club I don't want to voice it out,' Stephen Oduro told Kumasi-based Fox FM.'

Stephen Oduro who first joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2000 from RTU had earlier accused Michael Osei, the acting coach of the club of attempting to end his career after he took over from David Duncan





For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh