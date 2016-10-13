Tennis: Note funny! Andy Murray slams snooping TV crews

Andy Murray told camera crews to stop snooping in his bag on Thursday after his private match notes were exposed on TV during last week's China Open final.

Murray was annoyed that TV cameras zoomed into his bag to reveal handwritten tactical pointers during Sunday's 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) win over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

"The camera crews were going right inside my bag to see what was on (the notes)," the British world number two said at the Shanghai Masters.

"I just asked this week... that I don't mind the camera being on me at the change of ends but just to not be right inside my bag, if possible.

"Hopefully they respect that and it's not a problem."

The Wimbledon and Olympic champion was speaking after he beat France's Lucas Pouille 6-1, 6-3 to reach the Shanghai quarter-finals.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh