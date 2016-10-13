Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Tennis | 13 October 2016 20:25 CET

Tennis: Note funny! Andy Murray slams snooping TV crews

Andy Murray told camera crews to stop snooping in his bag on Thursday after his private match notes were exposed on TV during last week's China Open final.

Murray was annoyed that TV cameras zoomed into his bag to reveal handwritten tactical pointers during Sunday's 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) win over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

"The camera crews were going right inside my bag to see what was on (the notes)," the British world number two said at the Shanghai Masters.

"I just asked this week... that I don't mind the camera being on me at the change of ends but just to not be right inside my bag, if possible.

"Hopefully they respect that and it's not a problem."

The Wimbledon and Olympic champion was speaking after he beat France's Lucas Pouille 6-1, 6-3 to reach the Shanghai quarter-finals.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Tennis

never judge a person by his/her face
By: s y sekyi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img