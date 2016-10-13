2018 World Cup: Avram Grant desperate to have crocked Ghana stars back ahead of Egypt showdown



Ghana coach Avram Grant is anxious to have injured duo Jordan Ayew and Kwadwo Asamoah back to full fitness to revive their hopes of qualifying to the 2018 World Cup with a cracking game against Egypt looming large next month.

The former Chelsea manager is under mounting pressure to rewrite the script after his side laboured to a goalless drawn game against Uganda in their opening group E clash last Friday.

Ayew is scheduled to return to action at the end of the month with Asamoah's road to recovery seeming far away.

The absence of the two influential players had a telling effect on the team as they struggled for creativity against the Cranes in Tamale.

Captain Asamoah Gyan is not operating at full strength with fears his lack of fitness could pose a major threat to the country's ambition of making a fourth successive appearance at the World Cup.

The Black Stars travel to Alexandria to battle group leaders Egypt in massive game on November 13 and the Israeli is anxious to have his crocked stars back to full fitness.

'There is no doubt that they are top class players and if they are around, that will help,' he said

:'We played some matches without them and the current boys still delivered but if they are around we are stronger.

'So we want them first to be fit for them and also for us.'

The trio have not played together since the Black Stars beat Togo 3-2 in Lome two years ago under former coach Kwesi Appiah.

