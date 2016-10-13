BLAST: Stephen Oduro describes Kotoko as a 'colts' club

Veteran Asante Kotoko midfielder Stephen Oduro has described the club as a colts club insisting it is sinking gradually.

Oduro who ha spent almost a decade at the Kumasi-based club has lambasted the leadership style of the club and has lambasted the head coach for his technical bankruptcy.

Oduro is ready to meet the Life Patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu to tell hom more about the current state of the club.

'I'm telling you the truth today I won't hide anything if the owner of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II calls me to ask me about the current state of the club, I will tell him the whole truth, the brand image of Asante Kotoko has gone down now and the team is like a Colts team.

'There are so many things going on in the club I don't want to voice it out,' Stephen Oduro told Kumasi-based FOX FM.'

