Sports News | 13 October 2016 15:10 CET

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Coach Adotey names starting IX against Korea DPR

Ashtown Ladies forward Grace Acheampong will start in midfield for the Black Maidens when they take on Korea DPR in their FIFA U17 World Cup quarter finals clash on Thursday afternoon.

Acheampong who was a substitute in Ghana's last group game against Paraguay will play on the left of attack as a replacement for Rafia Kulchire Alhassan who is out of the match due to illness.

Canada-based Kayza Massey will once again be in the post for Ghana with  Uwaisa Mawia returning to play in the right back as Cecilia Hagan starts at left back.

Philicity Asuako and Shine Blessing Agbomadzi will form Ghana's defensive pair with Fuseina Mumuni and Mary Entoah sitting in front of the back four.

Captain Sandra Owusu Ansah will play in attack behind Gifty Acheampong whiles Adizatu Kubrah Alhassan and Acheampong play on the flanks.

Kick off time for the match which will be played at the King Al Hassan Stadium in Irbid, is 4pm (1pmGhana time).

Black Maidens XI vs  Korea DPR:
1. Kayza Massey
2. Uwaisa Mawia
3. Cecilia Hagan
4. Shine Blessing Agbomadzi
5. Philicity Asuako
6. Fuseina Mumuni
7.Mary Entoah
8. Grace Acheampong
9. Sandra Owusu Ansah
10. Gifty Acheampong
11. Adizatu Kubrah Mustapha
Culled from Ghanafa.org

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

