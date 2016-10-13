Asante Kotoko to retain ageing veteran Stephen Oduro

Asante Kotoko insist veteran Stephen Oduro remains a key part of their plans for the upcoming season.

But the club did not state whether he will still be needed in a playing capacity.

Oduro told Kumasi-based Fox FM that acting coach Michael Osei phoned him to say his services would not be needed this term.

But the club have release statement clarifying his position.

''The attention of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has been drawn to comments made by midfielder, Stephen Oduro during an interview with a Kumasi based radio station.

''Management, is by this press release attesting to the fact that, players of Stephen Oduro's calibre, who have displayed absolute dedication to local clubs are a rare commodity in Ghana football these days.

''That explains the reason this particular management brought him back to the club when we assumed office three seasons ago. For the avoidance of doubt, management states categorically that, we have not arrived at a definite decision on the future of Stephen Oduro whose contract has expired.

''We wish to add that, management and the technical team will engage the midfielder in every step of the way in discussing his future at Kotoko so that, Stephen Oduro and Kotoko benefit mutually. Accusations and counter accusations in public is certainly not the way to go.''

