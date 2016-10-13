Hearts coach Preko laughs off Traguli's 'sabotage' comments

Interim Hearts of Oak manager Yaw Preko has labelled former boss Sergio Traguil not serious following claims by the Portuguese that he was sabotaged by backroom staff.

Traguil was demoted to the youth side of the club after a spate of poor results left the overwhelming title favorites, Hearts of Oak, falling out of contention. But Traguil in a recent interview, accused his technical team for causing his downfall.

“Yes I was sabotaged by my technical crew, I remember after our President Cup game against Kotoko I saw some of the technical team laughing with the people of Kotoko and I was wondering,” he said on Sports Xtra show on Viasat 1.

“Even apart from that there were many things that went on behind me.”

However, Preko who was Sergio’s assistant then, has reacted angrily to the accusations, describing it as thrash talk from an unserious person.

"He is not a serious guy. Thrash his comments. He is not somebody I need to respond to. He should shut up because everyone saw what he did as the coach. He should give us a break," Yaw told Boss FM in Kumasi.’’

"He should stop saying he failed because his technical team sabotaged him. Serious people don't talk like that," he added.

