Sports News | 13 October 2016 14:25 CET

Asante Kotoko revise pre-season plans; training now to start on 24 October

Asante Kotoko have rescheduled their pre-season to 24 October after a management and technical team review. 

The Porcupines Warriors had announced to start training yesterday (Wednesday), 12 October to prepare for next month's G-6 tournament.

But the club have announced a change in plans.
''They are now coming back to training on October 24, 2016,'' Kotoko Communication Manager Kwaku Ahenkorah said.

''The purpose of the team's return to training at this time hasn't changed. It's to ensure that they prepare and stay in shape for the G-6 which kicks off on November 5, 2016.''

