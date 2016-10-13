Ghana Premier League: Kotoko midfielder Stephen Oduro lashes out at coach Michael Osei

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Stephen has hit out at Michael Osei, accusing him of taking steps to retire him.

Osei took over from David Duncan after matchday six of the Ghana Premier League last season, when the former was asked to step aside, following a poor start to the season.

According to Stephen Oduro, the interim coach told him, he wasn't part of his scheme of things and has since been on the sidelines.

Stephen Oduro, 33 who first joined Kotoko in 2000 from Real Tamale United (RTU) is the oldest player in the team, but he believes he still have something to offer on and off the field of play.

"He [Michael Osei] once told me after Coach David Duncan was asked to step aside that am not part of his plans," the veteran midfielder told Fox FM.

"I always help to solve problems in the team as a senior player, but the coach and his assistant can only explain that am sabotaging my beloved club."

"Clubs were chasing for my signature in the first round of the Ghana Premier League, but I told I couldn't play against Kotoko.

"He also told me that am giving him problems whenever am on the bench because the supporters always chant for him to bring me on during our games, so he decided not to include my name on the team sheet."

"A club which upcoming footballers were dreaming of, things has changed.

"They have planned to force me out of the club, but they can't retire me, I can still play football.

"If they decide to part ways with me, I will leave."

