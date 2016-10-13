Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 13 October 2016 13:40 CET

FIFA mourns iconic Osam Doudu who passed away last week

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is the latest to join the millions who have sent in their condolences for departed Ghana football icon Osam Duodu who passed on last week.

Below is the full letter the FIFA President sent to the Ghana Football Association.

In memory of Fred Osam Duodu
Dear President,
Please accept my deepest condolences on hearing that former national team coach and FIFA instructor Fred Osam Duodu has passed away. He was Ghana's coach at the 2002 African Cup of Nations and won the silver medal at the 1993 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

On behalf of the members of the international football community, I should be grateful if you could extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

We hope that in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness.

Yours faithfully.
SIGNED

