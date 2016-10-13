Abuja to host 2016 Glo-CAF Awards next January

The 2016 Glo-CAF Awards will be held on Thursday, 05 January, 2017 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

This will be the third time the gala will be held in the Nigerian capital having hosting the inaugural edition in 2005 and then in 2015 edition.

A statement said: ''The 2016 Glo-CAF Awards will be held in the city of Abuja, Nigeria and the new African Footballer of the Year, the greatest African football legends and 15 winners in other categories will be unveiled during the Gala night.''

The Glo- Sponsored annual award is expected to congregate top football celebrities and government officials across Africa, the statement said.

Globacom took over the sponsorship of awards in 2005 and the event has been held in several cities across Africa.

Accra, Ghana hosted the 2006 edition, while the event moved to Lome, Togo, in 2007.

Nigeria's commercial nerve center, Lagos, hosted the event in 2008 before it moved back to Accra in 2009.

The 2010 edition of the award took place in Cairo, Egypt, while Accra hosted the event back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. Lagos again hosted the 2013 and 2014 editions.

Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won the last edition while the 2015 African Player of the Year - Based in Africa went to Mbwana Ally Samatta of Tanzania.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com