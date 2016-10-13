Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 October 2016 13:40 CET

FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Ghana name starting line-up to face Korea DPR in quarters clash

Ghana coach Evans Adotey has picked his starting XI to face Korea DPR in this afternoon's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup quarter final clash.

Ashtown Ladies forward Grace Acheampong in place of Rafia Kulchire Alhassan who is out of the game due to illness.

Acheampong was a second half substitute in the 1-0 win over Paraguay in a final group match.

Canada-based Kayza Massey will start once again in post for Ghana with  Uwaisa Mawia returning to play in right back as Cecilia Hagan starts as left back.

Philicity Asuako and Shine Blessing Agbomadzi will form Ghana's defensive pair with Fuseina Mumuni and Mary Entoah sitting infront of the back four.

Captain Sandra Owusu Ansah will play in attack behind Gifty Acheampong whiles Adizatu Kubrah Alhassan and Acheampong play on the flanks.

Black Maidens XI vs  Korea DPR:  Kayza Massey- Uwaisa Mawia, Cecilia Hagan, Shine Blessing Agbomadzi, Philicity Asuako, Fuseina Mumuni, Mary Entoah, Grace Acheampong, Sandra Owusu Ansah, Gifty Acheampong, Adizatu Kubrah Mustapha

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The Passive Activist and the Active Passivist, are one of the same set of siamese twins having a common lazy butt.
By: Shola Ojuromi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img