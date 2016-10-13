FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Ghana name starting line-up to face Korea DPR in quarters clash

Ghana coach Evans Adotey has picked his starting XI to face Korea DPR in this afternoon's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup quarter final clash.

Ashtown Ladies forward Grace Acheampong in place of Rafia Kulchire Alhassan who is out of the game due to illness.

Acheampong was a second half substitute in the 1-0 win over Paraguay in a final group match.

Canada-based Kayza Massey will start once again in post for Ghana with Uwaisa Mawia returning to play in right back as Cecilia Hagan starts as left back.

Philicity Asuako and Shine Blessing Agbomadzi will form Ghana's defensive pair with Fuseina Mumuni and Mary Entoah sitting infront of the back four.

Captain Sandra Owusu Ansah will play in attack behind Gifty Acheampong whiles Adizatu Kubrah Alhassan and Acheampong play on the flanks.

Black Maidens XI vs Korea DPR: Kayza Massey- Uwaisa Mawia, Cecilia Hagan, Shine Blessing Agbomadzi, Philicity Asuako, Fuseina Mumuni, Mary Entoah, Grace Acheampong, Sandra Owusu Ansah, Gifty Acheampong, Adizatu Kubrah Mustapha

