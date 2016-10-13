Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has expressed that there is no rivalry between his deputy captain and him over the national team captaincy.

There have been reports that the West Ham United attacker has been eyeing the captaincy of the Black Stars and has therefore created tension between him and the Black Stars skipper.

However, Gyan has advised the public to refrain from fuelling any tension in the team, since he has a cordial relationship with Andre Ayew.

''I don't have a problem with Andre. He has been my friend way back, since he joined the national team, I have been his inspiration,'' Gyan told Joy FM

''Sometimes people try to bring this rivalry between two Stars in the team. We have seen this before in the olden days but I always try to keep things real, I don't have any problem with Ayew.

''He's a great guy, a fighter on the field and plays with his heart.

''My advice t people is to stop putting this rivalry between two players who are good to each other. People should stop because when they do that, It brings conflict to the team which there is unity and will not help the team.''

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh