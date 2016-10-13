Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 13 October 2016 12:55 CET

Black Maidens missing two key players for Korea clash

The Black Maidens will be missing the influential duo of Rafia Alhassan and Grace Asantewaa for the tough game against the Korea DPR this afternoon.

Both players will not be playing in the game this afternoon after being ruled out for various reasons.

Rafia Alhassan collapsed and was rushed to the hospital in Jordan on Tuesday evening while Grace Asantewaa will be missing due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Coach Augustine Adotey admits losing the two ladies is a huge blow to his team.

'It's a big blow and will make my team selection a bit difficult for the match. But we have a training session this evening and we will be looking who will be best to replace them,' Adotey told Ghanafa.org

'I believe the any player who will be given an opportunity to start to tomorrow's match are capable of putting up a good performance.'

The game which will be played at the Al Hassan Stadium in Irbid, is expected to kick off at 4pm (1pm Ghana time).

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

He who drums for a sickman, is himself a sickman
By: Power Radio
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img