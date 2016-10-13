Black Maidens missing two key players for Korea clash

The Black Maidens will be missing the influential duo of Rafia Alhassan and Grace Asantewaa for the tough game against the Korea DPR this afternoon.

Both players will not be playing in the game this afternoon after being ruled out for various reasons.

Rafia Alhassan collapsed and was rushed to the hospital in Jordan on Tuesday evening while Grace Asantewaa will be missing due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Coach Augustine Adotey admits losing the two ladies is a huge blow to his team.

'It's a big blow and will make my team selection a bit difficult for the match. But we have a training session this evening and we will be looking who will be best to replace them,' Adotey told Ghanafa.org

'I believe the any player who will be given an opportunity to start to tomorrow's match are capable of putting up a good performance.'

The game which will be played at the Al Hassan Stadium in Irbid, is expected to kick off at 4pm (1pm Ghana time).

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com