Sports News | 13 October 2016 12:55 CET

Furious Hearts of Oak reports defender Robin Gnagne to GFA

Hearts of Oak have reportedly complained to the player's status committee of the Ghana Football after several attempts to reach defender Robin Gnagne have proved futile.

The Ivorian born defender did not feature for the club after the 3-0 defeat to WAFA last season.

According to a report on footballmadeinghana.com the Phobians suspect the defender is planning his way out of the club and will block any move of that kind.

Robin has a year left on his contract can only speak to other clubs if he has six months left on his contract in accordance to FIFA rules.

Robin joined Hearts of Oak from Red Bulls Academy in Sogakope and has been one of their best signings in the last ten years.

