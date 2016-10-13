Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 13 October 2016 12:55 CET

Yaw Preko blasts Sérgio Traguil; says he is not a serious guy

Acting Hearts head coach Yaw Preko has descended heavily in demoted coach SÃ©rgio Traguil insisting he (SÃ©rgio) is not a serious person.

Sergio Traguil had accused the Hearts technical team for sabotaging him when he was elevated as the head coach of the club after the departure of Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

But in a sharp response, Yaw Preko who was SÃ©rgio's assistant then, and now the acting head coach of the Rainbow Family says the Portuguese' comments must be thrashed.

"He is not a serious guy. Thrash his comments. He is not somebody I need to respond to. He should shut up because everyone saw what he did as the coach. He should give us a break," Yaw told Boss FM in Kumasi.

The angry Yaw Preko fumed again: " Does he think this is the first time we are working with white coaches? We have worked with better coaches so he should just keep mute."

SÃ©rgio Traguil who was elevated to the position of head coach of the club after being employed as a second team coach had said he was transforming the team to play 'tiki taka' football like Barcelona but denied saying that after his first game against Aduana Stars in Accra which ended in a draw.

And Yaw Preko thinks serious people do not act like that.

"He should stop saying he failed because his technical team sabotaged him. Serious people don't talk like that," he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

