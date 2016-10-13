Amb. Quarcoo Mourns Haiti Victims 

The Office of the Honorary Consul of Haiti – Ghana joins the rest of the world to express its condolences to the families of the victims, and the Government of the Republic of Haiti on this sad occasion, a release from the office has said.

“It is with great distress and sadness that we received the news of the worst hit of the devastating Hurricane Mathew, which had caused a death toll of hundreds of people and indeterminate number of other missing people in the affected areas of the country,” the release stated.

While the Government and the people of Haiti are undergoing this serious crisis, I assure the Government and the people that in our own humble way, we are committed and ready to contribute in any possible manner to overcome the catastrophic impact of this natural disaster and to alleviate the sufferings of the affected victims.”

It added “On behalf of the good people of Ghana, and on my own behalf as the Honorary Consul of Haiti – Ghana, I wish to express my solidarity to the people of Haiti and particularly, to all those who had suffered tragic losses. My thoughts are with the bereaved families; my deepest condolences to all.”

The honorary Consul who is also the Gooodwill Sports Ambassador stated “It is my hope that as always, the Government and people of Ghana shall stand alongside the Haitian nation in these difficult times. In response to this emergency, I appeal and encourage corporate Ghana to mobilize, in the spirit of solidarity to extend humanitarian aid for the affected Haitian population in the areas most hit by the disaster.”

The statement indicated that its efforts, which will be added to those of the whole international community, will help to provide for the much needed relief, particularly in the healthcare sector and other basic needs; so that we can avoid the recurrence of the outbreak of other epidemic diseases as witnessed during the last catastrophic earthquake in the same country.