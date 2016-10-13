Bechem Await Mahama Pitch Promise

Officials, the playing body and fans of Bechem United will have their joy complete if president John Mahama honor’s his word by providing them with an Astro turf.

The president has promised the FA Cup champions a synthetic pitch, a pledge the club’s president Kingsley Owusu Achau says has a double edge benefit-for their African campaign as well as the domestic league.

But with the CAF Confederation Cup fast approaching and no sign of work on the team’s grounds, the club’s faithful have raised eyebrows regarding the promise.

The club on its own has managed to raise the facility to an appreciable level and still working tirelessly to raise it to CAF standard ahead of the CAF competition .

An official of the club said “We need the Astro turf badly for the African campaign, yes the president has promised us a stadium which is good but we want him to deliver the Astro turf as a matter of urgency due to the forthcoming campaign. We are most grateful to him.”

President Mahama made the promise after receiving the FA Cup during his recent visit to Bechem.

Bechem United are preparing feverishly for their maiden continental campaign after lifting the FA Cup at the expense of Okwawu United scheduled for next year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum