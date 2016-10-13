Bechem United picked the easiest route to Africa

Ghana has been allocated only two slots for continental competitions after a period where four clubs represented the country on the continent.

This was after a consistent poor showing of clubs in the tournament within that period.

Ghana now present the league champion in the CAF Champions League and the MTN FA Cup winners in the CAF Confederations Cup and chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Nana Kwesi Darling, believes his club foresaw the MTN FA CUP slot as the easiest route to participate in a continental club competition and capitalized on that.

The astute football administrator explained that trying to top the league after 30 matches looked a tall order for a club of Bechem United’s standard.

"The management and players decided to give the MTN FA CUP competition their all," he told Asempa Sports.

“We gave the MTN FA CUP our all, knowing clearly it was an easier way for our club to participate on the African continent.”

“Celebrations over annexing the trophy is over and we are already preparing for the Confederatios Cup.”

Bechem United won the MTN FA Cup beating Okwahu 2-1 in Cape Coast.

