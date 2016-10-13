Joseph Agbeko ready to overcome Tanzanian Haji Mwalugo

Two-time world bantamweight champion, Joseph "Kingkong" Agbeko ( 30-5,23 KO’s) says he is ready to demolish his Tanzanian opponent Haji Mwalugo Juma, on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Agbeko's bout against Juma was initially scheduled for August 27, but was postponed to October 14 after it clashed with a concert at the Accra Stadium whilst an initial non-title bout against Fillipino Cris Alfante was also called off this because of the ban on drumming and noise-making.

In exclusive interview, the 35-year-old boxer disclosed to Joy Sports that he is armed to the teeth for the clash on Friday.

“I have been training and I have been in the gym for some time now, so I will say I am very well prepared now and ready both physically and spiritually because I know that Ghana is behind me and praying for me”.

“ I know there is no way I will fail with my hardwork."

Agbeko, who is well known for his patriotism to the country, says his bout is mainly targeted at building a peaceful election in the wake of the December polls and fans should come just to entertain themselves because it is going to be filled with both music and comedy.

“It’s a night packed with entertainment and we fighting for peace and this so we will have musicians, actors and comedians coming together to make this fight very entertaining."

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Joseph Adamafio