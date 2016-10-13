Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 13 October 2016 10:40 CET

Ghana amputee to host Liberia and Sierra Leone in tourney to promote peace

Ghana's Amputee team will play Liberia and Sierra Leone in a three-day tournament in Accra to promote peace ahead of Ghana's general election in December.

The Ghana Amputee Football Association confirmed on Tuesday.

It will be a round-robin format at the Accra Sports Stadium between on October 28-30.

The World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) has sanctioned the match and sees it as very important in encouraging peace in Ghana and whipping up interest in the sport in general.

Chairman of the Ghana Amputee Football Association Richard Nii Amartey Adesah said:  ''It is to register a strong message of peace to Ghanaians.

''The purpose of the match is to use the story of the consequences of war in Liberia and Sierra Leone to appeal to Ghanaians to avoid violence before, during and after the elections.''

