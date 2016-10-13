Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi attends first meeting of newly-formed FIFA Council meeting in Zurich

Newly-elected CAF representative Kwesi Nyantakyi will attend the first ever FIFA Council in Zurich which starts today (Thursday) and end tomorrow (Friday).

Nyantakyi and 36 other influencial persons including FIFA president Gianni Infantino will ratify decisions of the Bureau of the Council.

They will be discussing key football issues including approving several programmes including a change to the international match calendar 2015-2018, FIFA Event Calendar 2017,

In administration, they will look at the composition of the FIFA Standing Committee and others.

The FIFA Council is a non-executive, supervisory and strategic body that sets the vision for FIFA and global football.

