Sports News | 13 October 2016 08:25 CET

Former Kotoko striker Shilla Alhassan disappointed Kotoko could not finish in top four

Former Asante Kotoko striker Shilla Alhassan says he is disappointed the Porcupine Warriors could not make a top four finish in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko ended the season by finishing fifth on the table behind Wa All Stars, Aduana Stars, Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak.

And the Tamale-based former striker says the position of the team does not reflect the image of the club.

"I am very very disappointed because Kotoko is gradually changing. If you look at the top clubs in Ghana, at least Kotoko can't afford to finish a season without being in the top four," Shilla told Ghanasoccernet.com

"I am disappointed because during our days, even if we don't take the league, we manage to be in the top four for a slot to go to Africa. So for Kotoko to end a season without a top four finish is disappointing," he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

