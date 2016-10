Spanish great Rafael Nadal was sent crashing 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) by Viktor Troicki in a major shock in the Shanghai Masters' second round on Wednesday.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion saved a match point at 4-5 down in the second set but he was well beaten in the tie-breaker as he suffered his first ever defeat to the Serb.

