Confirmed: Steve Bruce to coach Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah at Aston Villa

Ghanaian players Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah have a new coach at their English Championship club after manager Roberto Di Matteo was sacked before the international break.

Aston Villa announced Steve Bruce as their manager on Wednesday.

The club announced their new manager with a statement on their official website saying:

'Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steve Bruce as our new manager.

The 55-year-old joins the Club with an outstanding track record in gaining promotion to the Premier League having successfully done so on four occasions.

He brings a wealth of experience with him to the post with previous spells in charge of Hull City, Sunderland, Birmingham City, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and two stints at Wigan Athletic.'

Steve Bruce expressed his delight to lead his new club saying of Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah's Aston Villa:

'It's a wonderful opportunity. It is one of the big clubs of this country. To be given the opportunity to manage it is terrific.

'I relish the challenge of trying to take the Club where it wants to go and needs to be - and try to turn around the misfortune we seem to have had over the past few years. I am absolutely delighted to have been given the chance. I hope I can do my stuff.'

