Steve Bruce has been confirmed as Aston Villa’s new manager.

The 55-year-old replaces Roberto Di Matteo, who was axed last month after just 124 days in the job.

Bruce, who spent a successful spell in charge of Villa’s Midlands rivals Birmingham, has signed a five-year contract with the Championship side.

Villa, relegated from the Premier League in May, are currently sitting 19th in the table having won just one of their opening 11 games.

Despite his Birmingham links, Bruce was seen as the ideal man to revive Villa’s fortunes having guided clubs to the Premier League on four separate occasions.

Twice he led Villa’s bitter rivals into the top-flight and he did the same for Hull last season before quitting in June following a breakdown in his relationship with the club’s owners.

