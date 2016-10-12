FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Black Maidens without key duo ahead of Korea DPR quarter-final clash



Ghana's Black Maidens are without key midfield duo Rafiatu Alhassan Kulchire and Grace Asantewaaa ahead of their quarter-final clash against Korea DPR on Thursday.

Alhassan Kulchire has been ruled out due to illness while Asantewaa is suspended for the clash after picking yellow cards against USA and Paraguay.

And head coach Augustine Evans Adotey admits the absence of the two players is a massive blow.

"It's a big blow and will make my team selection a bit difficult for the match. But we have a training session this evening and we will be looking who will be best to replace them," he told the Ghana FA's website.

"I believe the any player who will be given an opportunity to start to tomorrow's match are capable of putting up a good performance."

The game which will be played at the Al Hassan Stadium in Irbid, is expected to kick off at 4pm (1pm Ghana time).

