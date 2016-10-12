Two players ruled out of Maidens clash against Korea

Two players have been ruled out of Ghana's FIFA U17 World Cup quarter finals game against Korea DPR scheduled for Thursday October 13.

Midfielders Rafiatu Alhassan Kulchire and Grace Asantewaaa who have both started all three group games for the Black Maidens will not play a role in the game against their Asian opponents.

Rafia Alhassan Kulchire had to be rushed to Jordan Hospital after she collapsed at the team hotel on Tuesday evening.

Though she was treated an discharged by doctors, she is expected to rest for about one week, ruling her out of tomorrow's quarter final match.

Grace Asantewaa who received yellows cards in the games against USA and Paraguay, has also been suspended from Ghana's next game.

Head Coach Evans Adotey however insists he believes there are other players who will rise to the occasion when given the opportunity to replace these two players.

"It's a big blow and will make my team selection a bit difficult for the match. But we have a training session this evening and we will be looking who will be best to replace them".

"I believe the any player who will be given an opportunity to start to tomorrow's match are capable of putting up a good performance", the I17 female head coach told ghanafa.org.

The game which will be played at the Al Hassan Stadium in Irbid, is expected to kick off at 4pm (1pm Ghana time).