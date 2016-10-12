Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa striker is a fitness doubt for Wolves derby

Jordan Ayew is a fitness doubt for Aston Villa's derby against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Ayew picked up an unspecified injury on international duty with Ghana.

The striker is believed to have sustained the injury during the World Cup qualifier against Uganda that ended 0-0.

Ayew was sent back to Bodymoor Heath for treatment rather than travelling to South Africa for a friendly with the rest of Avram Grant's Ghana squad.

Ayew has been an ever-present for Villa so far this season, starting all 12 of their league and cup games.

Villa take on Wolves at Villa Park at 5.30pm on Saturday, in what is set to be manager-in-waiting Steve Bruce's first game in charge, following Roberto Di Matteo's sacking.

