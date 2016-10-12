Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
12 October 2016

NSA boss urges cost-sharing model between Black Stars players and government


National Sports Authority chief Joe Kpenge wants the country to adopt a cost-sharing model involving the Black Stars players and government in the maintenance of the growing deplorable pitches in the West African nation.

The pitches at the four major stadias in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi are in poor states amid other teething problems which has left the venues in decay.

The players complained bitterly about the poor state of the pitch during the side's 0-0 stalemate against Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier last Friday.

The situation led to several injuries suffered by top stars Jordan Ayew, Jonathan Mensah and Afriyie Acquah during the uninspiring draw against the Cranes.

In the midst of the mounting pressure on the financially-stricken National Sports Authority to improve the state of the pitches, Joe Kpenge wants the players to sacrifice a portion of their winning bonuses to maintain the turf to avoid recurrent injuries.

'If during Tamale match some players bought tickets for their fan club members to come to the stadium, then they [Black Stars] can also say instead of giving us $8000 as winning bonus give us $5000 and the difference will be used for the repairs of the pitches', he told Starr Sports.

"The whole country will surely appreciate this gesture and both the Accra, Tamale could be worked on. This will be a fantastic idea."

The bizarre appeal will likely to spark controversy as the maintenance of national stadias remain the sole responsibility of the authority and by extension government.

