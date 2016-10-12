Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 12 October 2016 15:55 CET

David James: Ex-England goalie tips Ghana to win FIFA World Cup

Former England international, David James has tipped Ghana to win the FIFA World Cup in the near future.

Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and were on the brink of reaching historic semi-finals, but were denied by Luis Suarez' handball that blocked a ball from entering Uruguay's net in the late minute of extra-time.

James, 46, who is the ambassador of the Emirates FA Cup, after accompanying the trophy to Ghana on a trophy tour has predicted that the four times champions of Africa stand a chance to emerge as the first African country to win the FIFA World Cup.

'I believe an African country can win the world cup and Ghana is capable of doing that," he told Joy TV Breakfast show.

'I can see Ghana winning the world cup in the near future because playing in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 but I am must say that Brazil 2014, I was sad to see Ghana out of the competition but I believe it is not lost, African country can win it but Ghana stands tall'. He added.

David James was part of the England team that participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and was selected thrice.

No African country has ever reached the semi-finals of the Mundial since its inception in 1930, let alone winning the championship.

