Afriyie Acquah: Torino midfielder begins light training

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has resumed light training with his Italian side Torino ahead of Monday's visit to Palermo in the Serie A.

Acquah hobbled off in Ghana's 0-0 drawn game against Uganda in Tamale last Friday in the 2018 World Cup qualifying match.

He was then withdrawn from the Black Stars squad played 0-0 with South Africa in Tuesday's international friendly game in Durban.

The 24-year-old is has now started recovery exercise from his injury and is being observed by Torino's medical team.

Acquah played six matches before the international break.

