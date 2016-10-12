Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 12 October 2016 15:55 CET

Afriyie Acquah: Torino midfielder begins light training

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has resumed light training with his Italian side Torino ahead of Monday's visit to Palermo in the Serie A.

Acquah hobbled off in Ghana's 0-0 drawn game against Uganda in Tamale last Friday in the 2018 World Cup qualifying match.

He was then withdrawn from the Black Stars squad played 0-0 with South Africa in Tuesday's international friendly game in Durban.

The 24-year-old is has now started recovery exercise from his injury and is being observed by Torino's medical team.

Acquah played six matches before the international break.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

if you can play with the breasts of your mother,you can certainly not play with the testis of your father
By: Afuti Tony
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img