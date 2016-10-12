2018 World Cup Qualifier: Mina rescues Colombia in Uruguay draw

Towering center-back Yerry Mina scored an 85th-minute equaliser as Colombia came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against South American qualifying leaders Uruguay on Tuesday.

Mina, who plays for Brazilian side Palmeiras, soared high in the 84th minute to send a looping header beyond Fernando Muslera at a rain-lashed Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.

The 6ft 5in defender wheeled away to celebrate a goal that denied Uruguay what would have been a battling victory.

Uruguay looked to be on course towards another important three points after Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez pounced on a slip by Colombia's Oscar Murillo in the 73rd minute to put La Celeste 2-1 up.

But Colombia rallied superbly and conjured a deserved equaliser through Mina after a sustained period of pressure.

Earlier, Colombia had taken the lead through Abel Aguilar's header from a corner after 15 minutes.

Uruguay, however, struck back through Cristian Rodriguez 12 minutes later, with the Argentina-based winger heading in from a free-kick wide on the right.

Uruguay's draw saw them extend their lead at the top of the South American standings to two points, with 20 points from 10 games.

Brazil can overtake Uruguay at the top with victory over Venezuela later Tuesday.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh