Sports News | 12 October 2016 14:25 CET

South Africa: Luis Suarez equals World Cup qualifying goalscoring record

Luis Suarez netted his side's second goal in their 2-2 draw with Colombia on Tuesday and in turn equalled a South American goalscoring record.

His clinical finish in the 2-2 draw with Uruguay on Tuesday was his 19th, bringing him level with the Argentine legend, Hernan Crespo

Suarez, after the game was happy to sign autographs and pose for a selfie with the ball boys.

And brief fears that he was injured during the match due to gestures to his bench were allayed when he later said he was just tired.

"It was an accumulation of fatigue," he told VTV.

"There are a lot of matches and travelling, but the important thing is to give everything for this team."

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Disrespect and disregard for humanity is the worse city that you should never find yourself.
By: Zokpe Daniel
