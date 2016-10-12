Afriyie Acquah returns to training at Torino after injury in World Cup qualifier

Afriyie Acquah has begun light training with his Italian side Torino ahead of Monday's visit to Palermo in the Serie A.

Acquah is being observed by the club's medical team after suffering a knock in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

He was replaced after 58 minutes by Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and withdrew from the squad that travelled to Durban to face South Africa last night in a friendly.

Acquah played six matches before the international break.

