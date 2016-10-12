2018 FIFA World Cup: Poor England held in Slovenia as Germany coast

England laboured to a 0-0 draw away to Slovenia on Tuesday in their 2018 World Cup qualifier with Wayne Rooney dropped to the bench, while title-holders Germany remained firmly on course for the finals.

Manchester City reject Joe Hart produced three terrific saves to deny Roman Bezjak, Josip Ilicic and Jasmin Kurtic, who also hit the post, as Gareth Southgate's inexperienced side clung on desperately for a point in Ljubljana to remain top of Group F.

Jesse Lingard's fierce long-range strike forced Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak into a sharp stop late on as the stalemate ensured both countries maintained their unbeaten starts to the campaign.

"It's my best game for a while but it was down to a few errors from us," said Hart, who kept a third successive clean sheet in qualifying.

"We have to improve but we are trying to qualify for Russia. My body is in pieces, I'll struggle to get up tomorrow," added Hart, who has been shunted out on loan to Torino in Serie A.

England moved on to seven points after three matches, two more than Slovenia and Lithuania, who defeated 10-man Malta 2-0 in Vilnius.

Slovakia registered their first points with a commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland in Trnava where Robert Mak scored twice before Adam Nemec capped off a miserable evening for Gordon Strachan's visitors.

In Hanover, defending champions Germany swept aside Northern Ireland 2-0 with first-half goals from Julian Draxler and Sami Khedira sending Joachim Loew's men two points clear in Group C and looking ominous.

Jan Sykora of Czech Republic (R) fights for a ball with Namik Alaskarov of Azerbaijan during the WC 2018 football qualification match between Czech Republic and Azerbaijan in Ostrava, Czech Republic on October 11, 2016 (AFP)

