Kwesi Donsu open to any good move that will enable his career development

Medeama SC set-piece expert Kwesi Donsu is is open to the idea of moving away from Tarkwa to a club that will enable his development.

Donsu scored 15 goals in the just ended Ghana Premier League with fifteen of them being free kicks.

'I am open to both Kotoko and Hearts. We have received offers from them but I have asked the management of Medeama to take care of it and chose the best deal,' Donsu is quoted by sportsworldghana.com

' I'm only work as a professional player and have no preference unlike some players who are sometimes very desperate to play for a particular club, once an agreement is met with good terms i will join any of the two club and play my heart out just like i did for Medeama in the just ended season'.

